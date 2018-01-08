Ireland's sailing, boating & maritime magazine

In association with ISA Logo Irish Sailing

Baltimore Lifeboat Provides Medevac From Sherkin Island

8th January 2018
Baltimore RNLI launching for yesterday’s medevac Baltimore RNLI launching for yesterday’s medevac Photo: RNLI/Baltimore

#RNLI - Baltimore RNLI launched yesterday afternoon (Sunday 7 January) to provide a medical evacuation from Sherkin Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat following a request from the Irish Coast Guard at 3.50pm to provide medical assistance and evacuation for an elderly man on the West Cork island.

Once on scene, the volunteer lifeboat crew administered casualty care before transferring the patient back to the all-weather lifeboat, which returned to Baltimore lifeboat station at 4.20pm to transfer the patient to the care of the waiting HSE ambulance crew.

There was a north-easterly Force 4-5 wind at the time but sea conditions within the harbour were calm.

Speaking following the callout, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer Kate Callanan said: “The RNLI and other rescue/emergency agencies provide a vital service to those living or staying on islands around the coast of Ireland. If you are in difficulty on or near the coastline call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

There were eight volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat: coxswain Kieran Cotter, mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Brendan Cottrell, Jerry Smith, Don O’Donovan, Kieran Collins, Micheal Cottrell and Eoin Ryan. In attendance at the lifeboat station was Kate Callanan.

Last weekend, Baltimore RNLI launched twice in the same day for a medevac from Heir Island and to assist bodyboarders reported in difficulty at Barleycove, as previously reported on Afloat.ie.

Published in RNLI Lifeboats
Tagged under

You might also like...

Latest Boats For Sale

Aquador 22 HT from CBY €19,950.00
Sweden 45 from CBY €355,000.00
Delphia 33 from Leinster Boats €54,000.00
First 32 SOLD by Leinster Boats €18,000.00
ARCHAMBAULT A 35 from CBY €79,500.00
Jeanneau Merry Fisher 815 from CBY Reduced €54,500.00
Pocock 27 from Leinster Boats €27,500.00
GibSea 33 from Leinster Boats €42,500.00
Dufour 34 from Leinster Boats €59,000.00
Dufour 27 from CBY €6,950.00
Dolphin 31 from CBY €19,500.00
Hanse 301 from CBY €27,500.00
Who is Your Sailor of the Year 2017?
Total Votes:
First Vote:
Last Vote:

Popular Safety Stories

Featured Sailing School

INSS sidebutton

Featured Clubs

DBSC
nyc sidebutton flag

Featured Associations

ISA sidebutton
ICRA
isora sidebutton

Featured Chandleries

chmarine sidebutton
viking sidebutton

Featured Sailmakers

northsails sidebutton

Featured Blogs

W M Nixon - Sailing on Saturday
podcast sidebutton
BSB sidebutton
sellingboat sidebutton

Featured Stories

Please show your support for Afloat by donating

Afloat Ireland's Sailing and Boating Magazine

Copyright © 2018 Baily Publications Ltd Terms and Conditions