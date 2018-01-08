Baltimore Lifeboat Provides Medevac From Sherkin Island

#RNLI - Baltimore RNLI launched yesterday afternoon (Sunday 7 January) to provide a medical evacuation from Sherkin Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat following a request from the Irish Coast Guard at 3.50pm to provide medical assistance and evacuation for an elderly man on the West Cork island.

Once on scene, the volunteer lifeboat crew administered casualty care before transferring the patient back to the all-weather lifeboat, which returned to Baltimore lifeboat station at 4.20pm to transfer the patient to the care of the waiting HSE ambulance crew.

There was a north-easterly Force 4-5 wind at the time but sea conditions within the harbour were calm.

Speaking following the callout, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer Kate Callanan said: “The RNLI and other rescue/emergency agencies provide a vital service to those living or staying on islands around the coast of Ireland. If you are in difficulty on or near the coastline call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

There were eight volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat: coxswain Kieran Cotter, mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Brendan Cottrell, Jerry Smith, Don O’Donovan, Kieran Collins, Micheal Cottrell and Eoin Ryan. In attendance at the lifeboat station was Kate Callanan.

Last weekend, Baltimore RNLI launched twice in the same day for a medevac from Heir Island and to assist bodyboarders reported in difficulty at Barleycove, as previously reported on Afloat.ie.