Menu

Ireland's sailing, boating & maritime magazine

In association with ISA Logo Irish Sailing

Four Rescued From Co Sligo Island After Vessel Capsizes

4th November 2019
239 Views
Bundoran RNLI’s volunteer crew make their way to the scene Bundoran RNLI’s volunteer crew make their way to the scene Photo: RNLI/Bundoran

Four people have been rescued from an island off the Sligo coast after their vessel washed up on rocks.

Bundoran RNLI’s volunteer crew launched to the incident at Inishmurray Island yesterday afternoon (Sunday 3 November) along with the Irish Coast Guard’s Sligo-based helicopter Rescue 118, which airlifted the casualties to hospital

The RNLI says the lifeboat made efforts to recover their boat from the rocks but due to a three-metre swell, it was decided to leave it in place.

Later, volunteer helm Rory O’Connor said: “The four casualties were lucky on this occasion and we are thankful that they alerted the coastguard when they did. This was another callout with a good outcome.”

Published in Rescue, Coastguard, RNLI Lifeboats
Published in RNLI Lifeboats
Tagged under
MacDara Conroy

About The Author

MacDara Conroy

Email The Author

MacDara Conroy is a contributor covering all things on the water, from boating and wildlife to science and business

We've got a favour to ask

More people are reading Afloat.ie than ever thanks to the power of the internet but we're in stormy seas because advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news sites, we haven’t put up a paywall because we want to keep our marine journalism open.

Afloat.ie is Ireland's only full–time marine journalism team and it takes time, money and hard work to produce our content.

So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

If everyone chipped in, we can enhance our coverage and our future would be more secure. You can help us through a small donation. Thank you.

Direct Donation to Afloat button

You might also want to read...

Latest Boats For Sale

Dufour 30 Classic from CBY €27,500.00
Jeanneau Melody 35 from CBY €23,950.00
Jeanneau Symphonie from CBY €14,950.00
Trapper 500 from CBY €9,950.00
Sadler 25 from CBY €5,950.00
Beneteau Cyclades 39.3 from CBY €82,500.00
Colvic Liberator 35 from CBY €18,500.00
Atlantic Clipper 36 Ketch from CBY €14,250.00
Beneteau First 305 from CBY €24,500.00
Hunter Legend 31 from CBY Sale Pending €62,000.00
Hunter Impala from CBY €7,500.00
Beneteau Oceanis 37 €72,995.00

Popular Safety Stories

Featured Sailing School

INSS sidebutton

Featured Clubs

dbsc mainbutton
Howth Yacht Club
Kinsale Yacht Club
National Yacht Club
Royal Cork Yacht Club
Royal Irish Yacht club
Royal Saint George Yacht Club

Featured Brokers

mgm sidebutton
bjmarine sidebutton
xyachts sidebutton

Featured Associations

ISA sidebutton
ICRA
isora sidebutton

Featured Events

tokyo sidebutton
sovscup sidebutton
vdlr sidebutton

Featured Chandleries

CHMarine Afloat logo
osm sidebutton
viking sidebutton

Featured Sailmakers

northsails sidebutton
uksails sidebutton

Featured Marinas

dlmarina sidebutton

Featured Blogs

W M Nixon - Sailing on Saturday
podcast sidebutton
mansfield sidebutton
BSB sidebutton
sellingboat sidebutton

Featured Stories

Please show your support for Afloat by donating

Afloat Ireland's Sailing and Boating Magazine

Copyright © 2019 Baily Publications Ltd Terms and Conditions

Our site uses cookies. If you're not happy about that please hit your back button.

Website built by Website built by Red Evolution