Fire At Curracloe Beach Brought Under Control

22nd July 2018
Smoke from the dune fire blows over the car park at Curracloe beach this afternoon Smoke from the dune fire blows over the car park at Curracloe beach this afternoon Photo: The Surf Shack Curracloe/Facebook

#Fire - A number of fire brigade units worked together to bring a blaze in the dunes at Curracloe beach in Co Wexford earlier today, Sunday 22 July.

According to TheJournal.ie, the flames were at some points reaching 10 feet high as the fire broke out amid dry vegetation close to the beach, which was hosting hundreds of people for a Leinster Open Sea swimming race.

The Tracie Lawlor Memorial Swim was abandoned as the beach was evacuated for safety, and no injuries have been reported.

TheJournal.ie has more on the story HERE.

